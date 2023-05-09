Police complete recovery of 27 bodies from Peru mine tragedy

The 27 workers at the mine in the town of Yanaquihua died after a short circuit caused an explosion. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

LIMA - Police have completed the recovery of 27 bodies from a gold mine in southern Peru following a devastating fire, authorities said on Monday.

The 27 workers at the mine in the town of Yanaquihua died after a short circuit caused an explosion that started a blaze inside one of the mine shafts.

The incident marked one of the worst mining tragedies in Peru in recent years.

“We have managed to recover the 27 workers’ bodies. The recovery operation ended at 1:00 am,” Yanaquihua Mayor James Casquino told the RPP radio station.

The bodies were taken to the morgue in the city of Arequipa, the regional capital, Casquino said.

The fire broke out on Saturday but rescue efforts were hampered by a buildup of toxic gases inside the La Esperanza 1 mine.

Rescue teams had pulled out the first 12 bodies on Sunday.

There were no survivors.

Most of the miners were from the southern Andean regions of Cusco and Puno.

Mining is one of the engines of the Peruvian economy, the largest gold and copper producer in Latin America, accounting for more than eight percent of GDP.

Last year, 39 people died in mining-related incidents, according to the mining and energy ministry. AFP

More On This Topic
Seven dead in Indonesia mine landslide
10 killed after mountain collapse at China mining site

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top