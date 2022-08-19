Police accuse Brazil leader of falsely linking Aids, Covid-19 jab

BRASILIA • Brazil's federal police on Wednesday accused President Jair Bolsonaro of discouraging mask use during the pandemic and falsely suggesting that people who got vaccinated against Covid-19 ran the risk of contracting Aids.

In a document sent to Brazil's Supreme Court, a police delegate said Mr Bolsonaro's effort to discourage compliance with pandemic-linked health measures amounts to a crime, while his effort to link Aids with vaccination amounted to a misdemeanour.

The police asked Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is in charge of the probe, to authorise them to charge Mr Bolsonaro and others involved in the case.

In a social media live stream last October, the far-right President said, without presenting any evidence, that British government reports had shown people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 had developed Aids.

Mr Bolsonaro has declined to take the vaccine.

The police said additional steps are needed to conclude the investigations, including hearing from Mr Bolsonaro.

The Solicitor-General's office, which typically provides legal representation for the President, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

