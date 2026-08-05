Plane tyre bursts on landing at Cape Town airport, disrupting flights

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A Kenya Airways plane was disabled on Cape Town International Airport’s main runway for several hours before the runway could reopen and flights resume.

CAPE TOWN - An aeroplane’s tyre burst on landing at Cape Town International Airport on the afternoon of Aug 4, causing flight disruptions as the main runway was closed though all passengers disembarked the plane safely.

South Africa’s airports management company said the Kenya Airways plane was disabled on the main runway for several hours before the runway could reopen and flights resume.

Earlier, flights into Cape Town had been diverted to other airports and international departures put on hold.

Some flights may still be delayed as operations return to normal, Airports Company South Africa said in a statement.

Kenya Airways said in a post on X that its engineers and technical team were working to get the plane fixed.

Cape Town is a popular tourist city and its international airport the second-busiest in South Africa. REUTERS