Plane crash in Brazil’s Amazon state leaves 14 dead: CNN

SAO PAULO - A plane crash on Saturday in Brazil's northern state of Amazon has left 14 dead, CNN reported, citing a local mayor.

The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400km from the state capital, Manaus.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, the Mayor of Barcelos, Mr Edson de Paula Rodrigues Mendes, confirmed the crash of a medium-sized plane and said there were 12 tourists on board in addition to a pilot and co-pilot who were all killed.

Some Brazilian media outlets reported that American citizens are among those killed. Reuters has not yet verified the reports. REUTERS

