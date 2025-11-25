Plane carrying food aid crashes in South Sudan, three dead

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JUBA - A plane carrying food aid for international charity Samaritan's Purse crashed in South Sudan's Unity State on Tuesday, killing all three crew members, an official from the charity said.

The aircraft, operated by Nari Air, was taking 2 tonnes of supplies from the capital Juba to people who had been displaced by floods, Samaritan's Purse deputy director in South Sudan, Bikram Rai, told Reuters.

"Our team has reached the crash site, and it is with deep sadness that I share the confirmation that all three crew members have passed away," Rai said.

The aircraft crashed around 20 km (12 miles) outside Leer Airstrip in the oil-rich Unity State's Leer county near the border with Sudan at around 8 a.m. (0600 GMT).

Nari Air did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. There were no immediate details on the make or model of the aircraft.

On its website, Nari Air says it operates out of South Sudan and offers a range of services including chartered services for cargo and passengers. REUTERS