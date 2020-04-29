Coronavirus pandemic

Places that are reopening, and those where restrictions remain

AUSTRALIA: Surfers enjoying the sun and sea yesterday after Bondi Beach in Sydney reopened after a five-week closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Australian states are starting to relax some restrictions as the local rate of new infections slows. The
SOUTH KOREA: People relaxing in a park before the Han River and city skyline of Seoul last Saturday. The country's intensive social distancing policy imposed on March 21 has been extended to May 5. But restrictions on religious and sports facilities
THE PHILIPPINES: A policeman standing guard at a market in Manila during a government-imposed enhanced quarantine last week. A strict lockdown imposed since March 12 in the capital Manila and other high-risk provinces has been extended to May 15.
NEW ZEALAND: The country on Monday started a phased exit from its March 26 lockdown, allowing thousands to return to work and takeaway food outlets and schools to reopen.

UNITED STATES: Many states began issuing stay-home orders as early as the middle of last month.

Most, such as California, New York and Illinois, remain locked down, but some states like South Carolina, Alaska and Georgia have started reopening certain businesses. Several, such as Florida and Texas, have orders that are expiring by the end of this month, while eight states led by Republican governors never imposed mandatory restrictions.

SPAIN: The country shut down public life on March 14, but began easing curbs on Sunday, with children being allowed outside.

ITALY: Nationwide curbs on movement and business activities imposed since March 9 will be gradually lifted next Monday.

FRANCE: Shops and markets across the country, which went into lockdown on March 17, can reopen on May 11. Primary schools and daycare centres can also reopen progressively from May 11.

UNITED KINGDOM: The government will review its social distancing measures, in place since a March 23 lockdown, on May 7.

MALAYSIA: Stay-home orders, imposed since March 18, have been extended to May 12.

INDONESIA: Social distancing measures in the capital Jakarta that began on April 10 have been extended to May 22.

The country has not opted for a national lockdown, leaving it to regional administrations to implement such measures, but has said it wants normal life to resume by July.

THAILAND: A state of emergency invoked on March 26 has been extended till May 31.

INDIA: Lockdown measures in place since March 25 have been extended until the upcoming Sunday, though small shops were allowed to reopen last Saturday.

CHINA: A lockdown on the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of China's outbreak, ended on April 8 after being imposed since end-January. But limits on movements in some northern parts have been imposed since early this month amid a spate of cases.

HONG KONG: Social distancing restrictions imposed since March 29 have been extended until May 7, although most civil servants will gradually return to work from next Monday.

JAPAN: The nationwide state of emergency declared on April 16 is scheduled to end on May 6, though reports say it could be extended.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2020, with the headline 'Places that are reopening, and those where restrictions remain'. Print Edition | Subscribe
