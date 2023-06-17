Pilot navigates plane to safety after giant bird smashes through his windscreen

Even with blood splattered over his eyes and face, this pilot was not ruffled.

A video of Ecuadorian aviator Ariel Valiente calmly navigating his plane after a large bird smashed into it has gone viral on social media.

The legs of the bird - speculated by news outlets like The Daily Mail to be an Andean Condor - can be dangling in front of his face as he holds the stick with one hand, and with the other films his bizarre encounter.

The plane’s windscreen can be seen shattered in the video, before Mr Valiente turns the camera to himself to reveal his face covered in blood.

It is unclear if the blood was his or the bird’s.

“In Vinces, Los Rios province of Ecuador, a huge bird struck through the windshield of a crop duster plane mid-air,” aviation news outlet FL3560areo said on Twitter.

“Fortunately, the pilot Ariel Valiente managed to control the situation.”

Mr Valiente was reportedly able to land the plane safety soon after.

Social media users expressed their incredulity at the video.

“Straight outta horror movie,” said one.

