Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

PARIS (AFP) - Ukraine has accused invading Russian troops of using phosphorus bombs - incendiary weapons whose use against civilians is banned under an international convention but allowed for military targets.

Phosphorus weapons, which leave a signature white trail in the sky, were deployed against a village in the Lugansk region and at Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukrainian officials including President Volodymr Zelensky have claimed.

It was not immediately possible to verify the allegation.

"Russia has never violated any international convention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov retorted.

Phosphorus, a substance that catches fire on contact with the air, "is not classified as a chemical weapon, it's available to many of the world's armies," Mr Olivier Lepick, a researcher with France's Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), told broadcaster LCI on Thursday (March 24).

It is used to create smokescreens to hide troop movements, illuminate the battlefield or destroy buildings by fire - but can "cause absolutely horrific damage, extremely large burns" if it hits people, he added.

As an incendiary, it is not covered by the Convention on Chemical Weapons which entered into force in 1997.

However it does fall under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which restricts fire weapons without forbidding their use altogether.

Both Russia and Ukraine are considered signatories, as parts of the former Soviet Union.

The use of incendiaries against civilians and non-military targets is "prohibited in all circumstances" as well as their deployment against military targets near civilians.

But phosphorus is not covered by the convention when used for smokescreening or battlefield illumination.

100 years of fire bombs

World War I saw the first widespread use of incendiary weapons, just as the air force began to play a significant military role.

In May 1915, a German Zeppelin airship dropped fire bombs on London.

White phosphorus shells were widely used in World War II, especially by American troops fighting German armoured forces in the European theatre.