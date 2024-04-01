Philippines to boost diplomacy, defence capability as South China Sea ‘countermeasures’

MANILA – Countermeasures by the Philippines to China’s conduct in the South China Sea will entail strengthening its defence capabilities with allies and exhausting all diplomatic measures to resolve disputes, a security official said on April 1.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last week said the his country would implement unspecified measures against “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and dangerous attacks” by China’s coast guard, upping the stakes in an escalating row in the South China Sea.

“The proportionate, deliberate and reasonable response the President was talking about covered not only the aspect of strengthening military and defence capabilities with other allies... but it also talks about exhausting diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue,” Philippine National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya said on state TV, describing the package as multi-dimensional.

Mr Marcos also ordered his government to strengthen its coordination on maritime security to confront “a range of serious challenges” to territorial integrity and peace, according to a copy of the directive released on March 31.

China’s foreign ministry on April 1 said regardless of what policies the Philippines rolls out, none would affect China’s maritime rights of sovereignty claims.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory, policed by an armada of coast guard vessels, some more than 1,000 km away from the country.

The Philippines and China have had a series run-ins at sea in the past year over disputed maritime features, coinciding with Manila ramping up defence engagements with ally and former colonial power the United States.

The latest flare-up occurred on March 24, when China used water cannon to disrupt a Philippine resupply mission to the Second Thomas Shoal for soldiers guarding a warship intentionally grounded on a reef 25 years ago.

Defence officials traded barbs recently, with China saying the Philippines was to blame for the breakdown of relations, accusing its neighbour of provocations, misinformation and treachery.

The Philippines responded, accusing China of being patronising and intimidating smaller countries. REUTERS