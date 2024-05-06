Philippines says won't raise South China Sea tensions, won't use water cannons

China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) of annual ship-borne commerce. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
May 06, 2024, 12:21 PM
Published
May 06, 2024, 10:57 AM

MANILA - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on May 6 the country will not use water cannons or any offensive weapons in the South China Sea.

The last thing the Philippines wants to do is to raise tensions in the strategic waterway, he told reporters.

"We will not follow the Chinese coast guard and Chinese vessels down that road," he said, adding that the mission of Philippine navy and coast guard was to lower tensions, and there no plans to install water cannons on vessels.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Manila protested Beijing's use of water cannons against Filipino vessels at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, describing it as harassment and "dangerous manoeuvres", after a rise in tensions in recent months.

China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

An international tribunal in 2016 said China's expansive claim had no legal basis, a decision Beijing has rejected. REUTERS

