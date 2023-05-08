Phasing out fossil fuels has not worked; Europe has a new idea for COP28

LONDON – Near the end of the United Nations climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, last year, European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans offered a grand bargain to break the deadlock in the two-week negotiations.

The 27-member bloc would consent to the creation of a finance facility to pay for loss and damage caused by climate change, fulfilling a demand made by developing countries. But the EU’s support would come only if all countries agreed on a stronger commitment to eliminate the use of fossil fuels.

The loss-and-damage fund promise made it into the final deal at COP27; the stronger agreement to phase out fossil fuels did not.

That defeat still stings for Mr Timmermans.

“There’s no way, no way, we’re going to achieve any of our goals if we do not do more on mitigation,” he said on May 2 at Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, an event aimed at boosting ambition before the annual UN climate summit in Dubai at the end of the year.

Without stronger action against emissions, “whatever we do on finance, on adaptation, on loss and damage, will fall on short of what we need”.

The defeat in 2022 for the EU and its allies on emissions cuts at COP27 has now set up what will be one of the hardest fights ahead of COP28. The host nation, the United Arab Emirates, is a wealthy petro-state whose economy depends on exports of oil and gas.

Emissions-cutting hawks will have to contend with the UAE’s pick as president of COP28: Sultan Al Jaber, head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the world’s 12th largest oil and gas producer. The state oil company he leads has some of the most aggressive plans to expand fossil fuel production.

Mr Timmermans has science on his side. The cost of reducing emissions – leaving less extreme climate impacts to contend with – will be much less than paying for the higher damages of a warming world. But the politics will become even more difficult.

Sultan Al Jaber said at the Berlin climate event that diplomats should focus on phasing out emissions from oil and gas, rather than eliminating those fuels themselves. That is seen as leaving the door open for burning oil and gas while scaling up carbon-capture technologies.

EU diplomats are not convinced.

“I don’t think carbon capture is going to get us there,” said Ms Jennifer Morgan, Germany’s climate envoy, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “What we really need to see, and I think that countries of the world will bring that forward, is the end of the fossil fuel era and the build up of renewables.”

So the question is how the EU will go about its goal to speed up the pace of emissions cuts.

In Sharm El-Sheikh in 2022, the bloc was part of a push by India to expand language adopted at COP26 on phasing down coal to gas and oil. Mr Timmermans also wanted a pledge to peak emissions from the energy sector by 2025. The effort failed amid lobbying from Saudi Arabia, China and Russia, which convinced the summit’s Egyptian presidency to drop the idea.