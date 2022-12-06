Pfizer, BioNTech counter-sue Moderna over Covid-19 vaccine patents

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine made over S$35.8 billion in the first nine months of 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE fired back at Moderna with counterclaims in a patent lawsuit in Boston federal court on Monday over their rival Covid-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit and an order that Moderna’s patents are invalid and not infringed.

Moderna first sued Pfizer in August, accusing the company of violating its rights in three patents related to innovations that Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it pioneered before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moderna has also filed a related lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany. All three companies are also embroiled in US patent disputes with other companies over the vaccines.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Monday filing.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine made over US$26.4 billion (S$35.8 billion) for the New York-based company in the first nine months of 2022, while Moderna sold over US$13.5 billion worth of its Covid-19 vaccine over the same period, according to company filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. REUTERS

