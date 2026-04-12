Peruvians vote in crowded presidential race as runoff looms

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Peruvian electoral workers distribute voting materials to polling stations, as police and military personnel stand guard, ahead of the April 12 general election, in Lima, Peru, April 11, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo

LIMA, April 12 - Peruvians head to the polls on Sunday to vote for a new president and members of Congress, casting ballots in a first round field of more than 30 presidential candidates after years of political turmoil that have eroded confidence in institutions and left voters deeply disillusioned.

With no clear frontrunner and all major candidates polling well below the 50% needed to win outright, a June 7 runoff appears likely. That could prolong uncertainty in the world's third-largest copper producer at a time of rising crime and intensifying competition for influence nL6N40C17N between the United States and China.

Voting stations open at 0700 local time (1200 GMT), with about 27 million people eligible to vote.

In Lima, fruit seller Gloria Padilla said she was still undecided. "Peru is a mess, and there’s no candidate worth voting for,” she said.

Since 2018, Peru has cycled through eight presidents, fueling skepticism that any new administration will last a full five‑year term following a dizzying turnover https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-faces-record-field-election-corruption-crime-top-voter-concerns-2026-04-09/ driven by impeachments, corruption scandals and weak governing coalitions that have paralyzed decision-making.

“People really despise the current Congress," said Martin Cassinelli at the Atlantic Council. "They recognize them as responsible for the political chaos we’ve had over the last ten years,” he added.

Political distrust has fueled a crowded field nL6N40I0XW spanning the ideological spectrum, including seasoned politicians, a far-right businessman and a television comedian.

Among the best known is conservative Keiko Fujimori https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/right-wing-candidates-fujimori-lopez-aliaga-top-crowded-peru-field-ahead-2026-03-25/, making her fourth presidential bid after reaching the runoff in all three previous races. Educated in the U.S. and leader of the powerful Popular Force party in Congress, Fujimori has framed herself as a guarantor of order and economic stability, appealing to voters alarmed by surging violent crime. Her candidacy remains polarizing, however, due to her family legacy and past legal troubles https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-judge-throws-out-keiko-fujimoris-money-laundering-trial-2025-01-13/.

Ricardo Belmont, a former Lima mayor running for the center‑left Civic Works Party, has shot up into second place after a late rise in support. He is followed by popular comedian Carlos Alvarez, who is campaigning on a tough‑on‑crime platform. Both are considered outsiders who have gained traction by tapping into a broader anti‑establishment mood, according to analysts.

On the right, former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, a wealthy businessman with socially conservative views, has campaigned on an ultra-conservative platform but has seen support fluctuate.

Public insecurity has emerged as the dominant theme of the campaign. Homicides and extortion have climbed in recent years, driven in part by drug trafficking and illegal mining. Most leading candidates have proposed expanding the role of the armed forces in internal security.

The election also carries geopolitical implications. Peru's deepening economic relationship with China -- now its largest trading partner and a major investor in mining and infrastructure -- has raised concerns in Washington https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-pushes-renew-ties-with-peru-ahead-uncertain-election-2026-04-10/, which has stepped up diplomatic and security engagement ahead of the vote.

Whoever advances to the runoff will face a fractured Congress and newly reinstated Senate, which may complicate efforts to pass legislation and raise the risk of renewed impeachment battles.

Polls close at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT), with preliminary results from the country's election monitor expected soon after. REUTERS