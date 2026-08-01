Peru's new foreign minister eyes stronger US ties as Fujimori takes office

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LIMA, July 31 - Peru will deepen its relations with the United States, which it sees as a "strategic partner," newly-appointed Foreign Minister Carlos Espá said on Friday.

He added Peru will also work to restore diplomatic ties with Mexico and Colombia, and take initial steps to rebuild relations with Venezuela.

Espá was named earlier this week as part of President Keiko Fujimori's incoming conservative cabinet. He spent years working at the U.S. Embassy in Lima as communications director, a background that has fueled expectations of a foreign policy more closely aligned with Washington.

Fujimori was sworn in on Tuesday after winning June's presidential runoff and has signaled she plans to strengthen cooperation with the United States, noting "very significant space" for collaboration with President Donald Trump's administration.

Washington has mounted its most assertive push in years to shore up influence in Peru, a major copper producer that has become a key strategic partner for China, as Washington seeks to counter Beijing's growing influence in Latin America.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau attended Fujimori's inauguration in Lima this week.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Espá added that Peru was moving forward with plans to join the "Shield of the Americas," a U.S.-backed initiative aimed at combating transnational crime. REUTERS