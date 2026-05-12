Peru's Fujimori and Sanchez lead runoff race as count enters final stretch

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LIMA, May 12 - Conservative Keiko Fujimori and leftist Roberto Sanchez are leading the vote count in the final stretch of Peru's first round April presidential election, with 99.76% of ballots tallied as of Tuesday, according to electoral authorities.

Peru's National Jury of Elections said the final result will be announced by May 15, after weeks of delays due to logistical failures and allegations of fraud.

With 99.76% of ballots counted, Fujimori, the daughter of late former president Alberto Fujimori who is on her fourth run for the job, maintained a comfortable lead with 17.17% of the vote.

Sanchez, who is running with the backing of jailed former leftist president Pedro Castillo, stood at 12.00%, narrowly ahead of ultra‑conservative former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga with 11.91%. Sanchez has a near 15,000-vote lead over Lopez Aliaga as results continue to trickle in through Peru's ONPE electoral office. REUTERS