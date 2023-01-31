Peru tourism industry in 'free fall' as Machu Picchu closed by protests

OLLANTAYTAMBO, Peru - Decked out in helmet, belt, gold-plated armour and sandals, Juan Pablo Huanacchini Mamani gazes out vacantly from the Ollantaytambo Inca ruins in Peru.

His Inca warrior costume sparkles in the sunlight, but the 48-year-old feels no joy.

Mr Huanacchini has worked in the tourism industry at this gateway town to Machu Picchu, the Inca citadel that is the jewel of Peruvian tourism – since he was a child.

But the Ollantaytambo site that normally welcomes 4,000 visitors a day is deserted.

Peru’s vital tourism industry has been decimated by weeks of social unrest that has left 48 people dead in clashes between protesters and security forces since December 7, 2022.

Peru attracted 4.5 million tourists a year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector was supposed to rebound in 2022 and 2023, but Peru’s latest political crisis has left those working in tourism dismayed.

“Look, there’s no one. It’s empty,” moaned Mr Huanacchini.

Situated around 60 km from Cusco – the old Inca capital that acts as a hub for those visiting Machu Picchu – Ollantaytambo has its own ruins of an Inca citadel that are worth visiting, if not as spectacular as those at Machu Picchu.

But protesters allow it to open only at weekends, when barely 100 tourists visit.

Roadblocks, airport closures and the suspension of the train service that serves Machu Picchu have left tourists wary of visiting the area for fear of getting stranded.

‘We’re very sad’