Peru shamans foretell illness for Trump, Maduro’s exile in 2026

A group of shamans and healers hold images of US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro while performing end-of-year ritual in front of the sea in Chorrillos, Peru.

LIMA - Shamans in Peru gathered for an annual New Year’s ritual on Dec 29 where they made predictions for the year to come, including illness for US President Donald Trump and the downfall of Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

“The United States should prepare itself because Donald Trump will fall seriously ill,” Mr Juan de Dios Garcia proclaimed as he gathered with other shamans on a beach in southern Lima, wearing colourful ponchos and sprinkling flowers on the sand.

The shamans carried large posters of world leaders, over which they crossed swords, burned incense and some of which they stomped on.

As well as Mr Trump and Mr Maduro, shamans waved posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We see Nicolas Maduro defeated,” said Mr Garcia. “Nicolas Maduro will flee Venezuela. He will not be captured.”

Closer to home, Mr Garcia predicted that Ms Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, will emerge victorious in Peru’s presidential election after three failed bids.

“The woman who dreams of ruling Peru, I have been able to see through the wachuma (ancestral plant) that Keiko Fujimori will be president in 2026,” he said.

The shamans also foretold the end of Russia’s war in Ukraine . “I see that the conflict will end, they will raise the flag of peace,” Mr Garcia predicted.

The ceremony is performed every year in late December.

The shamans had previously predicted an end to the Ukraine war - in 2023. REUTERS