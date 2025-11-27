Peru sentences ex-President Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for corruption

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra arrives at court to hear the sentence in corruption cases tied to the Moquegua Hospital and Lomas de Ilo construction projects, in which he was accused of receiving bribes while serving as governor, in Lima, Peru, November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin

LIMA - A Peruvian court on Wednesday sentenced former President Martin Vizcarra to 14 years in prison after finding him guilty of taking bribes years before he took office, adding to a list of former leaders jailed for corruption.

According to the verdict, Vizcarra accepted bribes equivalent to $676,000 from construction firms in exchange for public works contracts while serving as governor of the southern region of Moquegua from 2011 to 2014.

Throughout the trial, which began last October, Vizcarra denied the charges, claiming he was a victim of political persecution. He came to power in 2018 after his predecessor resigned and was ousted two years later by Congress amid graft investigations.

"This is not justice, it is revenge," Vizcarra said in a post on X after his sentencing. "But they will not break me."

His legal team confirmed that it had appealed the verdict, which also banned Vizcarra from holding public office for nine years.

His older brother, Mario Vizcarra, plans to run in the April 2026 presidential elections for the "Peru First" party, where the former president has served as a key adviser.

"The answer lies in the voting booth. My brother, Mario Vizcarra, will continue this fight," the former leader said.

In the 2021 election, Vizcarra, from the center-left, won the most votes of any congressional candidate but was later banned by Congress from holding public office for 10 years for dissolving the legislature in 2019.

His conviction is another high-profile victory for the prosecution team investigating the "Lava Jato" scandal, a massive kickback scheme involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, now known as Novonor, that has ensnared political leaders across Latin America.

Vizcarra's lawyer, Erwin Siccha, alleged that the state's witnesses were executives from companies that Vizcarra himself had previously denounced for corruption.

Peru has been mired in political turmoil, cycling through six presidents since 2018 due to impeachments and resignations often driven by corruption scandals.

Vizcarra is expected to be taken to the same Lima prison where three other former presidents are also held. Alejandro Toledo and Ollanta Humala are both serving time for corruption convictions, and Pedro Castillo is being held as he faces rebellion charges. REUTERS