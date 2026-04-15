Peru seeks second candidate for presidential runoff, leftist Sanchez gains ground

LIMA, April 15 - Peru entered on Wednesday its fourth day of vote counting with no clear second candidate to face conservative leader Keiko Fujimori in a presidential runoff, official data showed with about 90% of ballots counted.

Left-wing congressman, Roberto Sanchez, and right-wing former Lima mayor, Rafael Lopez Aliaga, are vying for second place with about 12% of the votes, followed closely by center-left candidate Jorge Nieto with roughly 11%, Peru's electoral body, ONPE, said.

Sanchez moved into second place in the tight election overnight, while Fujimori, a former congresswoman and the daughter of late former President Alberto Fujimori, remained in first place with 16.9% of the vote in Sunday's election, according to the official tally.

She is set to advance to a runoff expected to occur on June 7, in her fourth bid for the presidency of the Andean country. Her opponent remains unclear, with three candidates neck and neck in the vote count, while none of them was able to achieve the 50% of the votes needed to win outright.

As counting continues, allegations of fraud have started to spread more widely. Lopez Aliaga and Sanchez have shown concerns about the integrity of the process with Lopez Aliaga sharing early Wednesday a post that called for Keiko to request the proceedings to be annulled. REUTERS