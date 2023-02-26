Peru recalls ambassador to Mexico over diplomatic row

LIMA - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has announced the recall of her country’s ambassador to Mexico, citing its continued support for deposed president Pedro Castillo.

“I have ordered the definitive recall of our ambassador to Mexico,” Ms Boluarte said in a televised address on Friday, citing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s “unacceptable” interference in Lima’s affairs.

The embassy will now be led by a charge d’affaires, she added.

Peru’s leftist former president Castillo was impeached and arrested for attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree in December, and Ms Boluarte has since seen weeks of anti-government protests across the Andean nation calling for her removal.

Castillo’s ouster was criticised by leftist Latin American allies, including Mexico, which has sparked a diplomatic row.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it “regrets” Peru’s decision but that it will maintain its own diplomatic representation in Peru at the existing level “to promote ties” between the two and support Mexicans in Peru.

The Ministry added that it intends to “keep diplomatic communication channels open for the benefit of both societies.”

The decision to withdraw ambassador Manuel Talavera Espinar came as Mr Lopez Obrador again insisted that “Mexico will continue to support (Mr Castillo), who was unjustly and illegally removed from office”.

Ms Boluarte, in her televised remarks, said, “I strongly reject the remarks made today by the president of Mexico on Peru’s internal affairs and his repeated unacceptable questioning of the constitutional and democratic origins of my government.”

She added that Mr Lopez Obrador has “decided to support the coup d’etat carried out by the now former president Pedro Castillo on Dec 7, 2022“.