Peru President in new political battle as attorney general takes aim

LIMA -Peruvian Attorney General Patricia Benavides on Monday filed a constitutional complaint against President Dina Boluarte over the deaths of protesters during months of unrest in the past year.

It marks the attorney general's first charge before Congress against the president, following nearly a year-long investigation.

Earlier in the day the Attorney General was reported to have fired a member of her anti-corruption team who was investigating her.

Announcing the complaint filing during a televised speech, Benavides said she rejected the investigations against her that seek to "destabilize the independence of powers."

The attorney general's office first announced in January it was launching a probe into Boluarte and members of her cabinet on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries."

At least 40 people were killed during the violent clashes between December 2022 and the start of this year, and hundreds others were injured.

The president's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

If Congress accepts the complaint, it could theoretically result in Boluarte being impeached.

"The death of any Peruvian should not be allowed, as well as the abuse of power, it cannot be allowed to try to damage the image of honest prosecutors," Benavides said in her televised address. REUTERS