Peru PM confirms departure after four days on job after domestic abuse allegations

Prime Minister Hector Valer was alleged to have beaten his daughter and late wife. PHOTO: AFP / PERUVIAN PRESIDENCY / JUAN PABLO AZABACHE
Updated
Published
7 min ago

LIMA (REUTERS) - Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer confirmed on Saturday (Feb 5) that he is departing just four days after being named to the post, following allegations that he beat his daughter and late wife, creating a new leadership vacuum in the Andean nation.

President Pedro Castillo said on Friday he would reshuffle the Cabinet in light of the allegations, but did not address whether Mr Valer would leave.

Mr Castillo must now name his fourth cabinet in just six months, which he said will incorporate representatives of a range of political groups. It is unclear when an announcement will take place.

Mr Castillo, a former schoolteacher and member of a Marxist-Leninist party, has moved increasingly to the right since taking office last July.

His first prime minister was a far-left party leader, who was replaced in October by a moderate-left politician, before Mr Castillo appointed Mr Valer this week.

Mr Valer is a lawmaker and conservative Catholic who ran with a right-wing party before defecting to join a Congressional bloc that is friendly with Castillo.

Peru's prime minister is a powerful figure. The PM is the chief adviser to the president, and presides and helps appoint the rest of the Cabinet.

More On This Topic
Girl rescued in US after using TikTok domestic violence hand signal
Family violence cases on the rise in S'pore amid Covid-19 pandemic

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top