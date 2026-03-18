Peru names new prime minister after surprise resignation

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Peru's interim President Jose Maria Balcazar (left) and the new prime minister, Mr Luis Enrique Arroyo, during the swearing-in ceremony in Lima on March 17.

LIMA - Peru’s interim president Jose Maria Balcazar on March 17 appointed former general Luis Enrique Arroyo as prime minister, after Ms Denisse Miralles unexpectedly resigned on March 17 – three weeks into her tenure – plunging the newly formed government into crisis.

Mr Arroyo served as defence minister under Ms Miralles, whose departure came the day before a confidence vote by Congress, resulting in the 18 other Peruvian Cabinet members appointed by President Jose Maria Balcazar also having to step down.

“The transitional government has a mission to lead a phase of stability, focused on ensuring full transparency of the electoral process,” Mr Balcazar’s office said in a statement.

Mr Balcazar also appointed new ministers of Defence, Interior and Economy.

Ms Miralles, 49, previously served as the economy minister for Mr Balcazar’s predecessor Jose Jeri, who was impeached in February on graft allegations.

Ms Miralles did not specify a reason for her resignation, writing in a letter to the president: “In response to the request that... you were so kind to make for me... I hereby tender my effective resignation.”

Peruvian law requires Cabinet leaders appointed by the president to pass a vote of confidence by Congress within their first month in office.

If they do not pass the vote, they must resign along with the rest of the appointed ministers.

Local press reports said leftist Mr Balcazar’s picks were not going to be approved by Congress, which is controlled by the right-wing opposition.

“The Presidency of the Republic of Peru thanks Mrs Denisse Miralles for the services given to the nation,” Mr Balcazar’s office said in a statement published on social media.

Mr Balcazar, 83, will govern until July 28, when he is replaced by the winner of April 12 elections.

He is Peru’s eighth head of state in the past 10 years. AFP