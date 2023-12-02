Peru judge declares ex-President Fujimori's pardon inadmissable

LIMA - A Peruvian judge has declared a pardon of ex-President Alberto Fujimori inadmissable, the country's judicial authority said on Friday.

The decision is the latest twist in the former leader's case, as Peru's top constitutional court had ruled to restore his pardon earlier this week, spurring an international court to urge Peru's government to not free him.

Fujimori, 85, is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and corruption. He received a presidential pardon in 2017, though it has now been overturned three times following pressure from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR).

The former president, who was in power through the 1990s, was convicted of ordering the massacre of 25 people in 1991 and 1992 while his government was fighting against the Shining Path guerrillas. REUTERS