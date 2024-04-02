Peru interior minister steps down amid Rolex scandal

LIMA - Peruvian Interior Minister Victor Torres announced his resignation to reporters on Monday amid a political scandal involving alleged illicit enrichment by the country's president, who is being investigated over use luxurious Rolex watches.

"I am leaving in peace with my hands clean," Torres told reporters after a cabinet meeting at the government palace in Lima, saying his resignation was due to "family and health issues."

Police and prosecutors raided President Dina Boluarte's home and office over the weekend looking for evidence of the origin of at least three Rolex watches, in an investigation into alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment.

The former president of Peru's congress Maria del Carmen Alva had earlier said that "several changes" were being planned in the country's cabinet, and that Torres was possibly one of the ministers set to be replaced. REUTERS