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Peru declares state of emergency in five high-security prisons to combat criminal gangs

LIMA, Sept 5 - Peru declared a state of emergency in five high-security prisons on Saturday, allowing police and military forces to take control of the facilities in response to citizens' security concerns, the government said in a decree.

The 60-day measure was issued by the government of President Keiko Fujimori, who took office in late July, and aims to combat criminal organizations operating from inside prisons toward the outside.

• The five prisons under the emergency order house around 50% of inmates linked to criminal organizations, the government said.

• Military and police forces will be authorized to take action to secure the airspace and electromagnetic spectrum immediately surrounding the prisons.

• Peru's homicide rate rose to 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants last year, up from 10.1 in 2024, according to official data.

• The previous Sunday, gunmen disguised as police officers killed four people and kidnapped a mining businessman in the country's north; he was freed hours later after paying a ransom, police said.

• The government has asked Congress for legislative powers for 120 days to designate criminal organizations as "terrorists," but the opposition has raised objections to the request. REUTERS