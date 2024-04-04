Peru Congress skittles impeachment attempt against president amid Rolex scandal

FILE PHOTO: President of Peru Dina Boluarte speaks during the launch ceremony of the presidency of APEC PERU 2024 at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, December 4, 2023.REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo
Updated
Apr 04, 2024, 11:27 PM
Published
Apr 04, 2024, 11:27 PM

LIMA - Peru's Congress on Thursday voted against formally debating the launch of a process to impeach under-fire President Dina Boluarte, who is facing a probe into her possession of expensive jewelry including luxurious Rolex watches. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top