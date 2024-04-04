Peru Congress skittles impeachment attempt against president amid Rolex scandal

LIMA - Peru's Congress on Thursday voted against formally debating the launch of a process to impeach under-fire President Dina Boluarte, who is facing a probe into her possession of expensive jewelry including luxurious Rolex watches. REUTERS
