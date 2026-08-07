Straitstimes.com header logo

Peru and Mexico resume diplomatic relations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A Mexican flag flutters at Mexico’s embassy in Lima in Peru, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Mexican flag flutters at Mexico’s embassy in Lima in Peru, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/ File Photo

LIMA, Aug 7 - Peru and Mexico have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

Both governments also announced that Lima had granted former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who had been given asylum at Mexico's embassy in Lima, safe-conduct to travel to Mexico.

Peru severed diplomatic ties late last year after the Mexican government granted asylum to Chavez, a former official of the government of ousted President Pedro Castillo who was facing charges of conspiracy for her alleged role in Castillo's 2022 attempt to dissolve Congress.

Peru's Congress later voted to declare Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum a "persona non grata." REUTERS

See more on

Peru

Mexico

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.