Peru and Mexico resume diplomatic relations

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LIMA, Aug 7 - Peru and Mexico have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

Both governments also announced that Lima had granted former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who had been given asylum at Mexico's embassy in Lima, safe-conduct to travel to Mexico.

Peru severed diplomatic ties late last year after the Mexican government granted asylum to Chavez, a former official of the government of ousted President Pedro Castillo who was facing charges of conspiracy for her alleged role in Castillo's 2022 attempt to dissolve Congress.

Peru's Congress later voted to declare Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum a "persona non grata." REUTERS