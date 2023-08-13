Perseid meteor shower sends shooting stars across skies the world over

Star trails behind the Lopez Mountain during the annual Perseids meteor shower period near the town of Bariloche in Argentina on Aug 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
Three hundred and twenty stacked digital images of long exposures show Perseid meteors and airplanes crossing the sky near the city of Kumanovo, Republic of North Macedonia, on Aug 13. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A meteor streaks in the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower on the island of Lastovo, Croatia, on Aug 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
A long exposure photo shows meteor streaks crossing the night sky over the stone dolls in Kuklica, Republic of North Macedonia on Aug 13. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of meteor streaks in the night sky during annual Perseid meteor shower at Shebenik National Park, in Fushe Stude, Albania, on Aug 13. PHOTO: REUTERS
Anjali Raguraman
Correspondent
Updated
1 min ago
Published
28 min ago

SINGAPORE - Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts around the world were treated to shooting stars in the sky on Saturday night and Sunday morning, thanks to the Perseid meteor shower.

Considered one of the world’s brighter meteor showers, a clear display of meteor streaks was spotted in locations including Canada, the Balkans, Britain and Argentina.

The meteor shower, which happens between mid-July and late August, is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. Named after the constellation Perseus, this year it reached its peak over the weekend, from Saturday into Sunday.

However, it is not easy to spot this celestial phenomenon in Singapore due to the “viewing conditions” here, said the Science Centre Observatory.

Meteor showers are formed when the Earth passes through a cloud of debris left behind by a comet or asteroid that has thrown out large amounts of materials.

According to the BBC, the phenomenon brings up to 100 meteors an hour, as the Earth slams into the debris left behind from comet Swift-Tuttle.

These small particles burn up in the atmosphere, leading to blazing trails of light.

More On This Topic
What is the Perseids meteor shower and when to catch it in Singapore
Small asteroid burns up over England, Wales and France as enters Earth’s atmosphere

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top