Perfect tie in Andean district shows Peru’s enduring political fractures

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FILE PHOTO: Conservative presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses the media as the presidential count enters a third day as left-wing candidate Roberto Sanchez has taken a slim lead against Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque/File Photo

LAHUAYTAMBO, PERU, June 16 - Past the outskirts of Peru’s sprawling coastal capital, where the Andes begin to rise, a small mountain district was perfectly split in the presidential runoff — a stark snapshot of the deep divide shaping the country’s politics.

In Lahuaytambo, 181 voters backed conservative Keiko Fujimori and 181 chose leftist Roberto Sanchez in the June 7 election, a rare tie that mirrors a razor-thin national race. With ballots still under review, Fujimori holds a narrow lead of 50.05% to Sanchez’s 49.95%.

The split vote offers a microcosm of Peru’s fractured electorate, where disillusionment with political elites and stark inequalities between the capital and rural regions are driving one of the closest and most polarized elections in recent years.

Perched at almost 3,400 meters (11,000 feet) and about 70 km (45 miles) from Lima in Huarochiri province, Lahuaytambo is nonetheless hours away from the capital. Most of the road is a winding dirt track prone to landslides, reinforcing the distance many residents feel from the political center.

For many residents, the chaotic politics of Lima are an afterthought and the main question is who can provide some benefit - paved roads, a water reservoir or better pensions - to the remote and often neglected community.

FIRST-TIME CANDIDATE VERSUS POLITICAL VETERAN

“I voted for Keiko because I think she cares more about poor people in the mountains,” said Jonathan Javier Medina, 29, a farmer and father of two, adding that he hopes her government will boost agriculture.

But his wife, Enma Zabaleta, thinks Sanchez is more likely to bring change in Lahuaytambo.

"(I voted for Sanchez) to see if there's a change in this town, to see if he fulfills the promises he made," she said, expressing hope for road paving and other infrastructure.

Their split reflects a broader divide among residents.

Francisca Pumayauli, 81, and Yolanda Ramirez, 76, two retirees who spend their afternoons chatting in the town square, said they supported Fujimori because they believe she will help children and the elderly.

Nearby, shopkeepers Sebastian Davila and Luz Zavaleta backed Sanchez, citing distrust of Fujimori.

Davila said his skepticism stems from Fujimori’s long proximity to power, from her role as first lady under her father, former President Alberto Fujimori, to her time in Congress and multiple presidential bids.

"There's something about that, for me, that I don't like," he said.

Zavaleta said Sanchez, a first-time presidential candidate, could offer a break from the past.

"I know what Keiko says, she's been running (for president) for a long time and the people don't want her," Zavaleta said.

"I voted for Sanchez because it is his first time and he is a man who might actually fulfill everything he is saying."

Despite their differences, residents broadly agree on one point: Lahuaytambo has been largely abandoned by the central government, and expectations for change remain low whoever wins.

"The slim margins we're seeing is due to the growing citizen disenchantment with politics, politicians and parties," said Paula Munoz, a political scientist at Peru's Pacific University, adding that Fujimori and Sanchez, combined, got less than 30% of the vote in the first round.

"We can't forget that a majority isn't happy with either of the two, so it forces you to pick between two candidates that the most voters didn't like."

URBAN POWER, RURAL FRUSTRATION

Nearly a third of Peru’s 35 million people live in the Lima metropolitan area, which spans just a fraction of the country’s territory but concentrates much of its investment, infrastructure and political power.

The capital generates roughly half of Peru’s economic output, while rural Andean areas face significantly higher poverty levels, highlighting a longstanding imbalance that continues to shape elections.

That divide helped propel Pedro Castillo, a rural schoolteacher, to a narrow victory over Fujimori in 2021. Many see Sanchez as his political heir.

Lahuaytambo also backed Castillo, though his presidency was cut short by corruption scandals, a combative Congress, and his removal after attempting to dissolve the legislature in 2022.

Fujimori’s Popular Force party played a central role in that Congress, and analysts say she could now return to power facing a similarly fragmented political landscape.

They say her narrow advantage reflects voter concerns over crime as well as a more experienced and better-funded campaign.

MEMORY AND EXPECTATIONS

Like many older residents, Hugo Pumayauli recalls when Alberto Fujimori visited the town and distributed rice, lentils and fish, an image that still resonates decades later.

His daughter's campaign returned this election with T-shirts and posters, reviving those memories and raising hopes of future assistance.

“Since her father gave out fish, some think she will do the same,” Pumayauli said.

But he rejects what he sees as short-term handouts, arguing that deeper investment is needed.

“I’ll have something to eat now, but what about tomorrow?” he said, calling for long-term solutions such as a water reservoir to support local agriculture.

In a town split evenly between two candidates, that tension — between immediate relief and lasting development — underscores the broader challenge facing Peru’s next leader. REUTERS