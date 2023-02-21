Beijing hopes peace between Russia and Ukraine can be Made in China

BEIJING/KYIV – A year after declaring a “no-limits” partnership with Russia, China is now seeking to convince the world that it is a neutral actor that can help end the war in Ukraine. It will not be easy.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow in the coming days after floating a fresh peace proposal to end the conflict triggered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Beijing’s effort has been disparaged by the United States, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken accusing China of privately weighing whether to give Russia weapons even while saying “they haven’t crossed that line yet”.

The verbal sparring by Mr Blinken and Mr Wang, who failed to agree on much last weekend during a meeting at a security forum in Germany, shows that problems between the world’s biggest economies go much deeper than the balloon spat that roiled relations in February.

The war in Ukraine is now becoming a pivotal issue for both sides to shape global narratives, particularly as war fatigue starts to grip parts of the world.

“I do not doubt Beijing’s desire for there to be peace, but at the same time the proposal seems incredible,” said Mr Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, who co-wrote a book on China’s foreign policy.

“For it to be credible, China would have to be seen as an independent broker. Yet China has clearly chosen a side in this conflict,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the invasion, despite speaking with Mr Putin some four times in that span. Beijing has also repeatedly defended some of Russia’s reasons for going to war – most prominently to resist the expansion of Nato – while insisting that it does not support the invasion itself.

Over the months, however, the costs have increased for Beijing. Beyond the near-term damage to the global economy, China is also increasingly seen in the US and Europe as a strategic competitor that must be deterred from its own ambitions to take control of Taiwan – a prospect that makes Beijing more vulnerable to multilateral export controls, investment restrictions and other measures that could thwart its long-term growth prospects.

While China has not released details of the peace plan, Mr Wang said the proposal would include calls for territorial integrity to be respected, the protection of nuclear facilities and opposing the use of biochemical weapons. It was immediately met with some scepticism on the ground, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying that a Russian troop withdrawal in Ukraine must be a condition of any peace deal.

“A just peace cannot mean that the aggressor gets rewarded,” she said.

European officials familiar with the plan, who asked not to be identified, said it is expected to include calls for a ceasefire and for a halt to arms deliveries to Ukraine.

They said the US and its allies think that Mr Putin may make similar points during a speech on Tuesday in Moscow, and potentially offer a draft United Nations resolution on the Feb 24 one-year mark to compete with one backed by Ukraine supporters demanding that Russia withdraw troops and end hostilities.