Passenger train partially derails in Mexico, injuring 15

MEXICO - A train carrying 250 people derailed partially on Dec 28 in Mexico, injuring at least 15, officials said.

The train’s locomotive left the tracks during a trip in southern Oaxaca state, said the Mexican navy, which operates this particular rail line.

Fifteen people were injured, Oaxaca governor Salomon Jara said on the social media platform X.

The train runs between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean and carries both passengers and freight.

The line was inaugurated in 2023 as a major infrastructure project under then-president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to develop southeast Mexico. AFP

