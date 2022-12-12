Particle physics research facility Large Hadron Collider set to probe secrets of the universe after upgrade

GENEVA - Nuclear scientists are ready to smash new frontiers in quantum physics, and crack secrets hidden in so-called dark matter after a 3½-year upgrade of the particle accelerator Large Hadron Collider (LHC) on the France-Switzerland border.

The LHC is the world’s largest and most advanced particle collider, and took a decade to build, from 1998 to 2008.

It lets scientists test the theories of particle physics by allowing them to accelerate small particles – such as protons and ions – to extreme speeds, and smashing them together in an underground circular tunnel 27km long.

The LHC led to the discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012, a particle theorised to provide matter with mass. As a result, the theory’s developers, scientists Peter Higgs and Francois Englert, received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013.

Researchers from Cern, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, are now ready for a couple of years of intense experimentation with the revamped LHC, which was shut down for its third upgrade at the end of 2018. The next upgrade is scheduled for 2026.

The recent upgrade saw two new detectors – the Faser and the Scattering and Neutrino – installed in the LHC.

These allow researchers to detect neutrinos, or subatomic particles, and look for a type of dark matter known as light dark matter in their experiments, said Professor Albert De Roeck, the Neutrino Physics Group leader at Cern.

Neutrinos – chargeless, ultra-light, subatomic particles – are extremely difficult to detect.

With scientists now being able to directly detect them in the LHC, they can analyse the characteristics of these largely unstudied particles.

Dark matter – thought to make up more than 85 per cent of the matter in the universe – has so far eluded scientists in their quest to track down its identity.

Traditional attempts to detect it involve waiting for collisions of dark matter with matter particles. Matter particles would recoil in such collisions, allowing scientists to detect dark matter particles.

These experiments have largely focused on heavy dark matter, as opposed to light dark matter.

Light dark matter particles, posited to have lighter masses than protons, would not be able to produce a large enough recoil for most experiments to detect them.

Instead of directly detecting dark matter, Cern researchers will try to produce light dark matter particles by creating them via collisions in the LHC, where the new detectors are specially engineered to detect them.