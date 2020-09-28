World News Day: Which are the participating news organisations?

Here is the list of news organisations from around the world that have joined the World News Day campaign.
100 Fronteiras (Brazil)
Advocate Media Inc (Canada)
Afrique54.net (Cameroon)
Anandabazar Patrika (India)
Antara (Indonesia)
Associated Press (USA)
Bernama (Malaysia)
Bleckeder Zeitung (Germany)
Business Daily (Kenya & East Africa)
Business Day (South Africa)
Caribbean News Global CBC News (Canada)
Clarin (Argentina)
CNN (USA)
Correio (Brazil)
CTV News (Canada)
The Chosun Ilbo (South Korea)
Daily Dispatch (South Africa)
Daily Maverick (South Africa)
Daily Nation (Kenya & East Africa)
Dainik Jagran (India)
Deccan Herald (India)
Diari ARA (Spain)
El Comercio (Peru)
El Eco de Tandil (Argentina)
El Litoral (Argentina)
El Periodico de Aragon (Spain)
Femmes des Iles (Comoros)
Fiji Sun (Fiji)
Financial Times (UK)
Fumaca (Portugal)
Grupo RBS (Brazil) - Zero Hora
Heraldo de Aragon (Spain)
Hearst Connecticut Media Group (USA)
Connecticut Post (USA)
Darien Times (USA)
Fairfield Citizen (USA)
Foothills Trader (USA)
Greenwich Time (USA)
Litchfield County Times (USA)
Middletown Press (USA)
Milford Mirror (USA)
New Canaan Advertiser (USA)
New Haven Register (USA)
Norwalk Hour (USA)
Register Citizen (USA)
Ridgefield Press (USA)
Shelton Herald (USA)
Shoreline Times (USA)
Stamford Advocate (USA)
The Dolphin (USA)
The News Times (USA)
The Spectrum (USA)
Trumbull Times (USA)
West Hartford News (USA)
Westport News (USA)
Wilton Bulletin (USA)
Il Sole 24 Ore (Italy)
Indian Printer and Publisher (India)
Indiegraf (Canada)
IndigiNews (Canada)
JP/Politikens Hus (Denmark)
Ekstra Bladet (Denmark)
Politiken (Denmark)
Jyllands-Posten (Denmark)
Kristeligt Dagblad (Denmark)
L'Economiste (Morocco)
La Converse (Canada)
La Croix (France)
La Nacion (Argentina)
La Voix Des Decideurs (Cameroon)
Le Parisien (France)
Les Echos (France)
Mail and Guardian (South Africa)
Manilla Bulletin (Philippines)
Mediacorp (Singapore)
McClatchy Newspapers (USA)
The Sacramento Bee (USA)
The Kansas City Star (USA)
Fort Worth Star-Telegram (USA)
The Charlotte Observer (USA)
The News & Observer (USA)
Miami Herald (USA)
The Sun Herald (USA)
Mon News Agency (Myanmar)
Mont Jali News (Rwanda)
Mothership (Singapore)
MTL Blog (Canada)
Mwananchi (Kenya & East Africa)
Narcity (Canada and USA)
Nation Online (Kenya & East Africa)
National Geographic (USA)
Nawaiwaqt (Pakistan)
New Vision (Uganda)
News Central (Nigeria)
News24 (South Africa)
Nexo Jornal (Brazil)
Nurnberger Nachrichten (Germany)
Organizacion Editorial Mexicana (Mexico)
Prajavani (India)
Publico (Portugal)
Rappler (Philippines)
RED/Accion (Argentina)
Reforma (Mexico)
Reuters (USA)
Round News (Nigeria)
RTL (Germany)
Sakal Media Group (India)
Salzburger Nachrichten (Austria)
Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia)
South China Morning Post (Hong Kong)
Stuff (New Zealand)
Sunday Times (South Africa)
Taifa Leo (Kenya & East Africa)
Tamil Murasu (Singapore)
The African Mirror (South Africa)
The Age (Australia)
The Canadian Press (Canada)
The Citizen (Kenya & East Africa)
The Daily Star (Bangladesh)
The East African (Kenya & East Africa)
The Globe and Mail (Canada)
The Herald (South Africa)
The Hindu Business Line (India)
The Indian Express (India)
The Irish Times (Ireland)
The Jakarta Post (Indonesia)
The Los Angeles Times (USA)
The Nation (Pakistan)
The New York Times (USA)
The Oregonian and Oregon Live (USA)
The Quint (India)
The Source Weekly (USA)
The Sowetan (South Africa)
The Star (Malaysia)
The Straits Times (Singapore)
The Student View (UK)
The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
The Toronto Observer (Canada)
The Washington Post (USA)
Today (Singapore)
Toronto Star (Canada)
Tortoise Media (UK)
United Daily News (Taiwan)
UOL News (Brazil)
Vanguardia (Mexico)
Viet Nam News (Vietnam)
VRM (Germany)
Vrye Weekblad (South Africa)
Waterloo Region Record (Canada)
WTS Community (Singapore)
Young Post (Hong Kong) Supporting organisations
African Editors' Forum (South Africa)
Cision (USA)
International Press and Telecommunications Council (UK)
International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (USA)
Kenya Editors Guild (Kenya)
La Fundacion para el Periodismo (Bolivia)
National Association of Hispanic Journalists (USA)
National Youth Achievement Award Council (Singapore)
Nigerian Guild of Editors (Nigeria)
Palabra (USA)
Singapore Press Club (Singapore)
Singapore University of Social Sciences (Singapore)
The Society of Editors (UK)
The South African National Editors' Forum (South Africa)
