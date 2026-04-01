Paraguay's Pena swaps out economy chief Fernandez

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March 31 - Paraguay's Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernandez, has resigned from his role at the request of President Santiago Pena, the president's chief of staff Javier Gimenez said on Tuesday.

"This second half (of Pena's administration) requires very specific skills and very specific competencies and that is why the president's decision is along those lines," Gimenez said.

Presidential adviser Juan Jose Galeano will serve as interim minister until Pena decides on a permanent replacement, likely after the Easter holiday, Gimenez said.

A statement from Pena's office said the president had ordered changes that were part of a "new stage aimed at consolidating economic growth and strengthening the efficiency of the state."

Under Fernandez, Paraguay’s economy grew steadily, inflation remained under control, and the country earned investment-grade ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

Critics, however, argue that persistent institutional weaknesses have prevented these gains from reaching ordinary citizens. REUTERS