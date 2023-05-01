Paraguay's conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears

ASUNCION - Paraguayan conservative economist Santiago Pena, 44, won the country’s presidential election on Sunday, tightening the ruling Colorado Party’s political grip in the country and defusing fears about the end of diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Mr Pena, who has pledged to maintain Paraguay’s long-standing Taiwan relations, had 42.7 per cent of the vote with 99.9 per cent of ballots counted, a more than 15-point lead over center-left rival Efrain Alegre, who has argued for switching allegiance to China.

“Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory,” Mr Pena said in a speech. Mr Alegre acknowledged the result. Current President Mario Abdo congratulated Mr Pena as “president-elect”, as did the leaders of Brazil and Argentina.

Colorado and right-wing party candidates also performed strongly in congressional elections and governor races, with some provinces recording a historic Colorado majority over opposition rivals.

The election result leaves Mr Pena facing a challenge to rev up Paraguay’s farm-driven economy, shrink a major fiscal deficit and navigate rising pressures from soy and beef producers to ditch Taiwan in favour of China and its huge markets.

“We have a lot to do, after the last years of economic stagnation, of fiscal deficit, the task that awaits us is not for a single person or for a party,” Mr Pena said in his victory speech, calling for “unity and consensus”.

It also underscores the dominance of the Colorado Party, which has ruled for all by five of the last 75 years and has a fierce campaign machine, despite rising discontent from some voters over the slowing economy and corruption allegations.

“Once a Colorado always a Colorado,” said Mr Eugenio Senturion, 65, as he voted on Sunday at his local polling station in the area of Jara, Asuncion.

Dry weather helped voter turn-out, analysts said, with queues to cast ballots long after polling stations were formally meant to close.

“All day we’ve observed high levels of participation,” an observer for the Organization of American States (OAS) electoral mission said.

Not all voters were happy, however, reflected in a larger-than-expected share for populist Paraguayo Cubas who had almost 23 per cent of the vote in third place, reflecting wider support for anti-establishment candidates around Latin America.

“I’m worried about crime. All the candidates are the same for me,” said 34-year-old mother of three, Ms Maria Jose Rodas, as a busload of voters arrived at the inner-city polling station. “Nothing will change.”