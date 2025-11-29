Papal travels reflect changing Catholic diplomacy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pope Leo XIV's first international visit is to Muslim-majority Turkey, with his predecessors all focused on different parts of the globe during their papacies.

PARIS - The foreign visits of the last three popes illustrate how the Catholic Church’s diplomatic priorities have evolved in recent decades, moving increasingly away from Europe.

As Pope Leo XIV makes his first foreign visit to Muslim-majority Turkey , using information from the University of Denver Country and Organization Leader Travel (Colt) database and the official Vatican website, AFP takes a look at the foreign travels of his three predecessors:

Pope Francis: heads to Asia, Muslim world

While Europe has always been a key destination, Argentinian Pope Francis turned papal attention to Asia, including the Middle East.

He made nearly a third of his foreign visits to the region, almost as much as Europe (34 per cent).

Seeking to reach out to places neglected by the Catholic Church, Pope Francis made more visits to East Asia and South-east Asia than any other pope – 12 per cent of his visits.

Pope Benedict never visited the region and Pope John Paul II made less than four per cent of his visits there.

Pope Francis was the first pope to go to mainly Buddhist Myanmar, in 2017.

Although he expressed a wish to go there, Pope Francis never, however, visited communist China, which broke off diplomatic relations with the Holy See in 1951.

Often praised for his commitment to inter-religious dialogue, Pope Francis also went more often to Muslim countries, which accounted for nearly 20 per cent of his visits.

Unlike his predecessors, he mainly went to Muslim countries with a marginalised Catholic community.

In 2021 he became the only pope to visit Iraq, meeting top Shiite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

In 12 years as pope, he made 66 foreign visits, including three times to France, but never Catholic stronghold Spain.

Pope Benedict: Europe-centred

Elected in 2005 at the age of 78, Pope Benedict XVI is, among Leo’s three predecessors, the one who made the fewest trips outside Europe. He made 48 per cent of his foreign visits there.

Before he stepped down in 2013, he made 24 foreign visits, including Spain and his home country of Germany three times each.

He went very rarely to Africa and Latin America, which have devout Catholic communities. Each accounted for 10 per cent of his trips.

Pope John Paul II: the traveller Pope

Of Pope Leo XIV’s three predecessors, Pope John Paul II travelled the most.

Between 1978 and 2005, the Polish pontiff, who was only 58 when elected, went on an average of eight foreign trips a year, compared with six for Pope Francis and four for Pope Benedict.

He carried out 126 visits in all, going to the US and his home Poland nine times each.

In 1979, during his first papal visit to Poland, Pope John Paul made a landmark speech which was interpreted as a call to oppose the communist government.

The following year, Solidarity (Solidarnosc), the communist bloc’s first free trade union, was born.

Against the backdrop of the collapse of the communist bloc, he visited Eastern Europe more than any other pope.

He also paid many visits to Africa and Latin America, visiting Mexico five times, Guatemala four, and Kenya and the Ivory Coast three times. AFP



