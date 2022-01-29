'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames

LONDON (FINANCIAL TIMES ) - After the World Health Organisation's (WHO) regional chief for Europe expressed hope last weekend that the continent could be moving to a "pandemic endgame", his WHO superiors moved quickly to play down such optimism.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus clarified Dr Hans Kluge's remarks the following day by insisting it was "dangerous to assume... we're in the endgame" of coronavirus while WHO Europe stressed that the "pandemic is not over yet".

The confused messaging cuts to the heart of a debate that was bubbling even before the Omicron variant sparked a global infection surge: at what point does the world move on from the pandemic?

The different positions can be crystallised as "pandemic versus endemic". On the one hand is the scientific community which views the continued threat from variants and patchy global vaccination coverage as evidence that the pathogen has not been overcome.

On the other are those, often politicians, who are keen for the virus that has hung like a millstone around the world's neck for two years to be treated like any other problematic illness - a threat, but one that can be managed.

Mr Pedro Sanchez, Spain's Prime Minister, made that case this month when he said "we are heading towards an endemic illness rather than the pandemic it has been up to now". Yet few health experts think the path to endemicity will be simple.

Prof Tim Colbourn, a global health epidemiology expert at University College London, said "many politicians don't know what endemic means" even if "there's a case for saying the worst is over".

"It doesn't mean severity will get lower," he said. "Endemic usually implies a steady state of equilibrium without large peaks, so we're not really there yet. You could argue the politicians saying so are engaging in wishful thinking."

Prof Marc Van Ranst, a virology professor at University of Leuven, accepted endemic was a broad, ill-defined and often misunderstood term, but it was also too early to say the world had reached such a place.

"As long as Omicron is still present in such numbers, causing massive illness however relatively mild and as long as this overburdens the healthcare sector... we can and should not call this an 'endemic situation'. Not yet," he said.

Despite this, countries including Denmark and England have moved to lift Covid-19 restrictions in an effort to return to normal, as hospital pressures remained low.

Denmark dropped restrictions in spite of soaring infection rates, driven by the Omicron subtype BA. 2, which health authorities estimate could be 50 per cent more contagious than the original Omicron. The end to measures in England this week coincided with a halt in the sharp fall in case rates this year.

Even Thailand, which pursued a zero-Covid policy until last summer, took a tentative step on Friday towards treating the virus as endemic, as health officials outlined guidelines for how to begin treating it like the influenza virus within six months to a year.

Prof David Heymann, a London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine professor, said England, where population immunity from vaccines and previous infections was above 95 per cent, had effectively been treating the virus as endemic since the summer.

"They've transferred the risk assessment from the government to individuals, they've provided rapid diagnostic tests which we can use or we can wear masks," he said.