Panama says exits financial crime watchdog FATF's gray list

File Photo: Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

PANAMA CITY - Panama has been removed from the gray list of financial crime watchdog FATF, a register which includes countries deemed to be doing too little to combat money laundering, according to a government statement on Friday.

Panama's first stint on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) so-called gray list, which can impact a country's investment ratings and reputation, was from 2014 to 2016.

It was added back again in 2019.

Panama's Deputy Financial Minister Jorge Almengor had told Reuters in June he expected Panama to be excluded from the list this month, after authorities had addressed watchdog requests to boost financial transparency.

Almengor had said this was an urgent issue so Panama could reclaim its place as a financial hub.

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo celebrated the decision on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top