Pakistan shopping mall fire kills at least 10

Relatives comfort each other as they mourn the death of a family member, who was killed, after a fire broke out at a multi-story shopping mall, at hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A paramilitary soldier stands guard while shopkeepers and workers gather, after a fire broke out at a multi-story shopping mall, in Karachi, Pakistan November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
ISLAMABAD -A fire tore through a shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday, killing 10 people.

Geo News said the blaze started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said in a post on social media platform X that 10 people had been killed and 22 injured in the fire.

"Fire had been extinguished & cooling process is going on," Siddiqui said in the afternoon.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. REUTERS

