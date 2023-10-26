Pakistan finalises plan to extradite illegal immigrants as Nov 1 deadline nears

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan has finalised a plan to extradite all illegal immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, as the Nov. 1 deadline approaches, the caretaker interior minister said on Thursday.

"It is a challenging task," interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti told a news conference in Islamabad, adding Pakistan was determined to remove all illegal immigrants.

The illegal immigrants, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for years, will be processed at temporary centres being set up by the government, while those leaving voluntarily will be helped to leave Pakistan.

Islamabad announced the removal of the illegal immigrants in October, saying they would not be allowed to stay after Nov 1. REUTERS