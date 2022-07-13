Pacific looks to international court for help on climate change

SUVA, FIJI (AFP) - Climate-threatened Pacific islands are pushing for the International Court of Justice to throw its weight behind efforts to arrest climate change, with the initiative gaining support at a key regional summit in Fiji on Wednesday (July 13).

The Pacific nation of Vanuatu is spearheading a campaign to ask the Hague-based tribunal "to protect the rights of present and future generations against the effects of climate change".

Vanuatu's Foreign Minister Marc Ati told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that he was confident leaders from neighbouring islands, including Australia and New Zealand, would endorse the push at this week's Pacific Islands Forum in the Fijian capital Suva.

The plan will need the backing of a majority of countries at the United Nations General Assembly in September to be put to the world's highest court.

Support from the countries meeting at this week's Fiji summit could be crucial to get the UN vote across the line.

Ati said he had "met with all my counterparts, they confirmed their support".

The initiative began in a classroom at the University of the South Pacific in 2019.

Some 27 law students wrote to Pacific leaders asking them to take up the campaign - and Vanuatu answered the call.

Fijian university student Vishal Prasad, 26, was one of those involved.

He told AFP that even a non-binding "advisory opinion" from the International Court of Justice would have "wide-reaching impacts".

Prasad hopes the court weighing in would spur more ambitious actions on climate change, and put polluters on notice that they will be held accountable.

For young people in the Pacific, "the existential threat, the reality" of climate change "is quite scary", he said.

Rising sea levels and stronger storms are already causing serious problems across the Pacific, where many communities live just above sea level.

"We are already seeing impacts on a daily basis. We are seeing the onset of cyclones," said Prasad. "We are seeing communities being relocated."