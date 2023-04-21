Pace of rise in global sea level has doubled on ‘off the charts’ melting of glaciers

GENEVA – Global sea levels are rising at more than double the pace they did in the first decade of measurements in 1993-2002, touching a new record high in 2022, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Friday.

Extreme glacier melt and record ocean heat levels – which cause water to expand – contributed to an average rise in sea levels of 4.62mm a year between 2013 and 2022, the WMO said in a major report detailing the havoc of climate change.

That is about double the pace of the first decade on record, 1993-2002, leading to a total increase of over 10cm since the early 1990s.

“Antarctic sea ice fell to its lowest extent on record and the melting of some European glaciers was, literally, off the charts,” the WMO said.

WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said at a news conference: “We have already lost this melting of glaciers game and sea level rise game, so that’s bad news.”

That is because such high levels of greenhouse gases have already been emitted that waters would continue to rise for “thousands of years”, he said.

Rising sea levels threaten some coastal cities and the very existence of low-lying states such as the island of Tuvalu, which plans to build a digital version of itself in case it is submerged.

“This report shows that, once again, greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere continue to reach record levels, contributing to warming of the land and ocean, melting of ice sheets and glaciers, rising sea levels, and warming and acidifying of oceans,” said Mr Taalas in a foreword.

The annual report, released a day ahead of Earth Day, also showed that sea ice in Antarctica receded to record lows in June and July 2022.

Some 15,000 people died during Europe’s heatwaves in 2022.

Mr Taalas said such extreme weather patterns would continue into the 2060s no matter what steps we take to reduce emissions. But he said there was still a chance to turn around things afterwards.

“The good news would be that we would be able to phase out this negative trend and even reach the 1.5 deg C limit,” he said, noting more ambitious climate plans from G-7 countries that could enable the world to meet the 2015 Paris temperature target.

Overall, the WMO said 2022 ranked as the fifth or sixth warmest year on record, with the mean global temperature 1.15 deg C above the pre-industrial average, despite the cooling impact of a three-year La Niña climatic event.

Climate scientists have warned that the world could breach a new average temperature record in 2023 or 2024, fuelled by climate change and the anticipated return of warming El Nino conditions. REUTERS