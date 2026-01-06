Straitstimes.com header logo

Over a dozen media workers detained in Venezuela, says national press association

A demonstrator with an image of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a march outside the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan 5.

A demonstrator with an image of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a march outside the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan 5.

PHOTO: REUTERS

CARACAS - More than a dozen media workers were detained on Jan 5 while covering events in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, including a march in support of

ousted President Nicolas Maduro

and the swearing-in of the country’s new legislature, the South American nation’s press association said.

All 14 of those detained were later released, the press association (SNTP) said on social media platform X, though one was a foreign journalist who was deported.

SNTP said that those detained included 11 people working with international media outlets and one with a national outlet.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm all of the detentions.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry, which handles all contact with the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the detentions. Venezuela’s Ministry of Communications also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The press detentions come after the US military detained Mr Maduro in an overnight operation this weekend. On Jan 5, the deposed leader

pleaded not guilty

to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.

His Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez has since

taken the reins as interim leader

. REUTERS

