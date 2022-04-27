Over 20 killed in anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia: Islamic group

ADDIS ABABA (AFP) - More than 20 people have been killed in an attack on Muslims in the northern Ethiopian city of Gondar during the funeral of a Muslim elder, a local Islamic group said on Wednesday (April 27).

The Islamic Affairs Council of Amhara, the region where Gondar is located, described Tuesday's attack at a cemetery as a "massacre" by heavily-armed "extremist Christians".

The attackers "fired a barrage of heavy machine guns and grenades... leaving many dead while others who were injured have been taken to hospital", the religious body said.

"More than 20 have died due to yesterday's attack which also saw the looting of Muslim properties," it added.

The mayor of Gondar, Mr Zewdu Malede, told Ethiopian public broadcaster EBC that the "incident was carried out by few extremist individuals".

"There has been some destruction and loss of lives from all sides," he said, without offering further details about the identity of the attackers or the victims.

"The situation was (brought) under control by 7pm."

Officials at the Amhara regional government could not be reached while Gondar police declined to comment.