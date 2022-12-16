Ousted Peru leader ordered detained for 18 months amid protests

LIMA - Peru’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered ousted president Pedro Castillo to remain in detention for another 18 months after his arrest last week, which has sparked deadly unrest in the South American nation.

Castillo was removed from office and detained after he tried to dissolve the legislature and announced he would rule by decree, in what opponents say was a bid to dodge an impeachment vote amid several corruption probes.

The leftist former schoolteacher stands accused of rebellion and conspiracy and could be jailed for up to 10 years if found guilty, according to public prosecutor Alcides Diaz.

A Supreme Court judge granted the request from prosecutors to keep Castillo in custody, saying he posed a flight risk after trying to seek asylum at the Mexican embassy in Lima. The detention order extends to June 2024.

His removal from office has sparked protests across the country, with the death toll now at 15, according to the health ministry and regional authorities. Thousands rally daily nationwide despite a state of emergency, including in the capital Lima on Thursday.

Clashes between the military and Castillo’s supporters left at least seven dead on Thursday in the southern city of Ayacucho, regional health authorities said, with fighting near the airport also killing two, according to the country’s ombudsman.

The ombudsman put the number of injured at 340, with the police saying at least half of that total are from their ranks.

Castillo’s supporters – dozens of whom have camped outside the prison where he is being held in the capital – remain undeterred and unbowed.

“I am in total disagreement with the Peruvian justice system, because everything is for sale,” demonstrator Rolando Arana, 38, said in Lima after the court ruling on keeping Castillo detained.

“The president has been kidnapped. There is no other word for it,” 41-year-old Lucy Carranza said earlier.

On Thursday, a total of 300 people marched near the prison shouting “Freedom for Castillo” under the watchful eye of police.