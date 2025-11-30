Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Embalo arrives in Brazzaville

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Guinea Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

DAKAR, Nov 29 - Guinea-Bissau's ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo arrived in the Republic of Congo's capital Brazzaville on Saturday, days after the military seized power, a source close to him told Reuters.

Soldiers toppled Embalo's government on Wednesday before the results of weekend presidential and legislative elections could be announced, continuing a pattern of political instability in the small Portuguese-speaking state.

Embalo had initially left Bissau for neighbouring Senegal on a special flight, as military officers installed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president on Thursday.

The source, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Embalo was in Brazzaville without giving further details. AFP had reported the news earlier, citing Congolese government sources. REUTERS