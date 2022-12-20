Opposition reach deal to unseat Fiji PM

SUVA, Fiji - Fiji’s opposition reached a deal on Tuesday to form a new coalition government, party officials said, signalling an end of Frank Bainimarama’s 16-year rule of the South Pacific island nation.

The minor Social Democratic Liberal Party said its executive had voted 16-14 in favour of joining a broad coalition led by two-time coup leader and former rugby international Sitiveni “Rambo” Rabuka, who looks set to be the country’s next prime minister.

As the news began to filter through, supporters outside Mr Rabuka’s headquarters erupted into a joyous polyphonic song.

Car horns blared and supporters danced in the streets brandishing traffic cones, shawls and placards.

Party supporter Elijah Rokoderea said he was relieved to see Mr Bainimarama lose power.

“I feel like breaking open the ceiling and celebrating man,” he told AFP from Mr Rabuka’s campaign headquarters.

“It’s been 16 years of this oppressive government. You can’t even organise a protest.”

Security guard Mitele Tuqiri said he was ecstatic. “We are going to celebrate tonight, and then tomorrow it will continue.”

Mr Bainimarama came to power in a 2006 coup but later won two elections to legitimise his rule.

His government has frequently used the legal system to push aside opponents and silence critics and the media.

Mr Bainimarama has not spoken in public since briefly fronting reporters before casting his vote last Wednesday.

The election had ended in deadlock, with neither Mr Bainimarama nor Mr Rabuka holding enough seats to form a parliamentary majority.

They have spent days courting the social democrats, and their devout Christian leader who has demanded key ministerial posts in any new government and that Fiji establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

Details of the final coalition deal are not yet clear.

The result has broader regional significance - both Mr Rabuka and his new coalition allies have signalled a desire to cool relations with China.