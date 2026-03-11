Opposition candidates in Congo Republic’s presidential election

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 82-year-old president of Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso is seeking another five-year term.

DAKAR - The 82-year-old president of Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso is seeking another five-year term in an election on March 15, aiming to extend his more than four decades in office in the oil-rich Central African nation.

A former paratrooper, Mr Sassou seized power in 1979 and has governed almost continuously since, except for a five-year hiatus in the 1990s.

He faces six opposition candidates in a race he is widely expected to win. The opposition remains fragmented, with established parties boycotting the vote and some prominent potential candidates either in prison or in exile.

Following are details on his challengers:

Mr Joseph Kignoumbi Kia Mboungou, 73, a veteran lawmaker from the southwestern Lekoumou department and leader of the political party La Chaîne, is running for president for the fifth time since 2002. He earned 0.62 per cent in the 2021 election.

His campaign has focused on what he describes as the need for political change and economic diversification, highlighting his goals of reducing Congo's heavy reliance on oil and tackling poverty.

Mr Uphrem Dave Mafoula, 43, an economist, is making his second consecutive presidential bid after running in 2021, when he was the youngest candidate and secured 0.52 per cent of the vote.

His platform centres on governance reforms, job creation and reducing territorial inequalities.

Mr Melaine Destin Gavet Elengo, 35, is the youngest contender in the race and a first-time presidential candidate.

An engineer in the oil sector, he presents himself as part of a new generation seeking political renewal. His campaign emphasises transparency, an independent justice system and inclusive development.

Mr Mabio Mavoungou Zinga, 69, a retired customs inspector and former member of parliament, is running under the banner of the Alliance party, a coalition of opposition groups.

He has pledged to tackle corruption and free jailed opposition leaders Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and André Okombi Salissa, who were arrested after the disputed 2016 election and later sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of undermining state security. This is his first presidential race.

Mr Vivien Romain Manangou, 43, an independent candidate and public law university lecturer, is also making his first presidential bid.

His campaign has centered on institutional reforms, improving public finances and promoting national unity.

Mr Anguios Nganguia Engambe, around 60, president of the Party for Action of the Republic, is running for president for the fourth consecutive time, having stood in 2009, 2016 and 2021, when he won just 0.18 per cent of the vote.

His platform focuses on bridging political divisions and increasing political participation. REUTERS