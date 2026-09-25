OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Sept 24 , citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic’s CEO earlier in September joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI’s fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.

OpenAI has warned its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 line-up can at times try to evade human oversight, while Australia said on Sept 24 an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June.

Fortune said GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI’s fourth cybersecurity-focused model released in 2026 , could be unveiled at the company’s DevDay event in San Francisco on Sept 29 , along with plans to ship a dozen or more other products.

A limited group of customers in OpenAI’s application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity programme already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing, the report said. REUTERS