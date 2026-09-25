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OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports

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GPT-6 Cyber is OpenAI’s fourth cybersecurity-focused model released in 2026.

GPT-6 Cyber is OpenAI’s fourth cybersecurity-focused model released in 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • OpenAI will preview GPT-6 Cyber, a new AI model focused on cybersecurity, within days and launch products to help customers deploy it securely and automatically.
  • GPT-6 Cyber is OpenAI's fourth cybersecurity model, with limited alpha testing already under way through the Daybreak Red programme.
  • The launch comes amid calls from industry leaders, including OpenAI's CEO, for slower AI development and stronger safety measures due to risks like evading human oversight and recent data breaches.

AI generated

OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Sept 24, citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic’s CEO earlier in September joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI’s fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.

OpenAI has warned its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 line-up can at times try to evade human oversight, while Australia said on Sept 24 an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June.

Fortune said GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI’s fourth cybersecurity-focused model released in 2026, could be unveiled at the company’s DevDay event in San Francisco on Sept 29, along with plans to ship a dozen or more other products.

A limited group of customers in OpenAI’s application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity programme already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing, the report said. REUTERS

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